Saharanpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers on Thursday staged a protest at the divisional commissioner's office against the alleged misbehavior by additional district magistrate (ADM) with the party's Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, and demanded strict action against the accused officer.

Led by SP district president Abdul Wahid, several party workers reached the office of Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Atal Kumar Rai and protested against the alleged misbehavior by ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh.

Wahid said, "Misbehaviour of an officer with an elected public representative cannot be tolerated. Divisional Commissioner Rai should take strict action against the guilty ADM."

Hasan went to the office of ADM Singh along with Chhutmalpur Nagar Panchayat president Shama Parveen on July 1 to meet him but she was told that Singh had gone to have lunch. The MP alleged that later Singh reached his office and misbehaved with her and Parveen and asked them to leave his room. However, Singh has denied these allegations.

Wahid said that he has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded strict action against the accused.

