Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Kanwardeep Singh has directed local authorities to conduct a census of stray dogs in all cities against the backdrop of rising incidents of dog attacks on children.

He also urged the rural development departments to launch a sterilisation drive for dogs, according to an official statement issued on Friday. Singh said he came to know of the stray dog attacks on children through media reports and took suo motu notice of the matter.

He said that according to reports, two children died within a week in Hasanpur village near Ludhiana in such attacks.

Similar incidents have been reported from parts of Punjab, including Mohali, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Machhiwara Sahib, and Nabha, he said.

The chairman said he has written to secretaries of the Punjab Local Government and the Rural Development & Panchayat Department, urging them to implement the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

