Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence Department has attended a total of 7,383 fire calls in 2024 across the state, a decrease of 0.23 per cent when compared to 7,400 fire calls attended during 2023, its Director General Y Nagi Reddy said on Monday.

Reddy, who released the annual report of the department, said there has been 5.9 per cent increase in medium fire calls attended this year as against 2023.

There has been 7.29 per cent increase in rescue calls attended, with 2,459 rescue calls in 2024 as compared to last year's 2,292. As many as 2,356 rescue calls pertaining to flood rescue, fire accidents, lift rescue, others under human rescue, besides 103 animal rescue were attended, as per the report.

The total emergency calls attended this year rose by 10.82 per cent compared to the previous year.

The DG said the department conducted a total of 8,433 awareness programmes in 2024 as compared to 4,641 last year.

The Fire Department has 147 types of fire stations, comprising of single unit, double unit, multi-unit besides out-posts in the state and 454 fire vehicles and appliances.

The senior official further said the department has sent proposals to amend the Telangana Fire Service Act, 1999 in line with the requirements of present-day Hyderabad city and Telangana.

"At a time when Hyderabad has emerged as a global city where MNCs are setting up their offices and real estate is growing exponentially, we need Fire Service Act which is in tune with the latest developments. Very soon we are expecting a positive outcome," Reddy said.

He said reservations for women are being planned in the Fire Department for all posts on par with the Police department, adding that the necessary proposals were sent to the government.

