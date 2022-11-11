New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday said it has phased out Urban Cruiser compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) from its product portfolio in the country.

The automaker introduced the model, a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, in September 2020 and it has registered cumulative wholesales of over 65,000 units till date.

Also Read | Indian Army Launches Single Window Facility Named 'Veerangana Sewa Kendra' for Welfare of Veer Naris.

In a statement, the company said that in order to further enhance customers' mobility experience, its product strategy is focused on bringing in models based on the feedback from customers.

The company continuously studies the market to understand the changing customer preferences and focus on delivering them ever-better cars with enhanced and sustainable technologies, it added.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: After DA Hike, Fitment Factor To Be Raised? Here Are Latest News Updates.

"In alignment to this philosophy, we have decided to phase out the Toyota Urban Cruiser, firmly believing that our existing strong and sustainable product line-up in India will help us cater to the demand in the market," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) stated.

Having registered cumulative wholesales of over 65,000 units, Urban Cruiser played a significant role in catering to first-time Toyota buyers, especially in Tier II & III markets, thus boosting TKM's efforts of reaching out to new set of customers, it said.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp concluded an agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.

As part of the arrangement, TKM sources Baleno and Brezza from Maruti Suzuki India and sells it as Glanza and Urban Cruiser after making certain changes in design and features.

TKM will continue to sell Glanza while it is the end of the road for Urban Cruiser in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)