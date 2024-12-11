Latest News | UP: 8-year-old Boy Dies After Sustaining Burns During Wedding Fireworks

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. An eight-year-old boy died from severe burns sustained during fireworks at a wedding in Deoria, police said on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 11, 2024 10:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | UP: 8-year-old Boy Dies After Sustaining Burns During Wedding Fireworks

Deoria (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died from severe burns sustained during fireworks at a wedding in Deoria, police said on Wednesday.

Barhaj Station House Officer Rahul Singh said, "The deceased, identified as Abhinandan alias Kanha, was a resident of Mahui Khadesar village in the Madanpur police station area. He lived with his maternal grandparents in Barhaj for his education."

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

On December 9, a wedding procession arrived at the home of Vidyasagar Yadav in Jigni Sonhauli, Khukhundu. Kanha had gone to watch the procession, where fireworks were being launched using a potassium gun made from an iron pipe.

During the display, Kanha sustained critical injuries. He was first taken to a Primary Health Center and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on December 11, the SHO said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

"No complaint has been received from the family yet. Legal action will be initiated upon receiving a formal complaint," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

stly.com%2Fagency-news%2Flatest-news-up-8-year-old-boy-dies-after-sustaining-burns-during-wedding-fireworks-6484237.html',900, 600)">
Agency News PTI| Dec 11, 2024 10:00 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | UP: 8-year-old Boy Dies After Sustaining Burns During Wedding Fireworks

Deoria (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died from severe burns sustained during fireworks at a wedding in Deoria, police said on Wednesday.

Barhaj Station House Officer Rahul Singh said, "The deceased, identified as Abhinandan alias Kanha, was a resident of Mahui Khadesar village in the Madanpur police station area. He lived with his maternal grandparents in Barhaj for his education."

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

On December 9, a wedding procession arrived at the home of Vidyasagar Yadav in Jigni Sonhauli, Khukhundu. Kanha had gone to watch the procession, where fireworks were being launched using a potassium gun made from an iron pipe.

During the display, Kanha sustained critical injuries. He was first taken to a Primary Health Center and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on December 11, the SHO said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

"No complaint has been received from the family yet. Legal action will be initiated upon receiving a formal complaint," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia Women vs India Women
500K+ searches
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe
200K+ searches
RRB
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Gita Jayanti
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah