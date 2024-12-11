Latest News | UP: 8-year-old Boy Dies After Sustaining Burns During Wedding Fireworks

Deoria (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died from severe burns sustained during fireworks at a wedding in Deoria, police said on Wednesday.

Barhaj Station House Officer Rahul Singh said, "The deceased, identified as Abhinandan alias Kanha, was a resident of Mahui Khadesar village in the Madanpur police station area. He lived with his maternal grandparents in Barhaj for his education."

On December 9, a wedding procession arrived at the home of Vidyasagar Yadav in Jigni Sonhauli, Khukhundu. Kanha had gone to watch the procession, where fireworks were being launched using a potassium gun made from an iron pipe.

During the display, Kanha sustained critical injuries. He was first taken to a Primary Health Center and later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on December 11, the SHO said.

"No complaint has been received from the family yet. Legal action will be initiated upon receiving a formal complaint," he added.

