Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday celebrated her 83rd birthday at Raj Bhavan with children and served food to them.

On the occasion, she said that there is no better gift than the smile of children and spending time with them is a special experience.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

The Governor interacted with the children and learned about their education, interests and dreams. The children also presented handmade paintings, letters and cards to Governor Patel, an official statement issued here said.

Patel appreciated the children and also thanked all the officers and employees of the Raj Bhavan who contributed to making this event a success.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

She said such events not only become a medium of happiness, but also provide a beautiful opportunity to increase the connection with the children.

On this occasion, the ministers, Vice Chancellors of various universities and officers/employees of the Raj Bhavan extended birthday wishes to the Governor.

Additional Chief Secretary to Governor Sudhir Mahadev Bobde, Special Officer Education Dr. Pankaj L. Jani along with other officers and employees of Raj Bhavan were present in the programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna were among those who met the Governor and extended their wishes to her.

Born on November 21, 1941, Patel served as the first woman chief minister of Gujarat from May 22 to August 7, 2016.

Prior to becoming UP's governor, she held the same post in Chhattisgarh from August 15, 2018 till July 28 2019 and in Madhya Pradesh from January 23, 2018 till July 28, 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)