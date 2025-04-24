New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said no negligence will be tolerated in dealing with the problem of waterlogging in the city during monsoon.

The government in a statement said it has already begun preparations on a "war footing," with cleaning of drains, and repair and reconstruction of the drainage system.

"We will not tolerate any form of negligence. Our focus is to provide every citizen with a safe, clean, and accessible environment in every colony and street of Delhi," Gupta said, according to the statement.

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma said strict disciplinary action, even suspension, may fall into the lot of the official in-charge, if waterlogging occurs.

According to the PWD, 308 waterlogging points were identified in Delhi in 2023, with their number decreasing to 194 in 2024, 57 points being common in both years.

In 2025, based on data shared by the traffic police, there are now 445 such points identified in the national capital. Of these, 335 points fall under PWD jurisdiction.

"This time, the government's approach is crystal clear –- there will be no negligence; strict monitoring and accountability will be ensured at every point. We have appointed assistant engineers and junior engineers as local in-charges for all 335 points. They are tasked with ensuring that all necessary preparations are completed well before the monsoon," Verma said.

The top seven waterlogging hotspots, like the Minto Bridge underpass, Zakhira underpass, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Mathura Road, and a few other crucial waterlogging points, will be monitored by the PWD engineer-in-chief.

"Freeing Delhi from waterlogging is not just a goal, it is our responsibility. We have made engineers accountable at every point, and we have clearly instructed them that any negligence will result in suspension," Verma said.

For every point, a project engineer has been designated as the 'Review Officer,' who will oversee the logistics system and compile monitoring reports. In addition, pump operators will be deployed in three shifts, round-the-clock, at each waterlogging point.

Temporary accommodation will be arranged for these operators during the monsoon so that rapid action can be taken if required, the government said.

