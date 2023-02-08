New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you're looking to go away from the hustle and bustle of Delhi, fret no more! We have just the right recommendations for you to go and spend quality time with your special someone.

1. Camp Aqua Forest - Rishikesh

This quaint gem is tucked away from the main touristy Rishikesh and is apt for a tribe of travellers who love to explore the not-so-mapped parts of a place which is usually swamped with tourists.

Located about 9 kilometres ahead of the iconic Laxman Jhula, Camp Aqua Forest offers a comfortable and luxurious stay in Swiss cottage tents which can easily accommodate a pack of 3-4 people.

The approach to the property is a rugged path down a small hill and is a peek into the adventures you will unravel at the camp. You can spend your mornings at a small brook that quietly flows in the backdrop and later meets the Ganges and trek to the hills nearby which house hamlets and taste the local culture.

Food is home-like and delectable. Though there are no television sets, the place has ample to keep all, young and old alike, engrossed.

2. Neemrana Fort Palace

Neemrana, a tranquil historical town in Rajasthan's Alwar district, is well-known among heritage enthusiasts for its magnificent 15th-century Neemrana Fort Palace, which has now been converted into a luxury hotel. It's just about a 2-2.5 hour drive from Delhi and offers a spectacular view. Perfect for a quaint and luxurious stay with your special someone.

3. Sariska Tiger Reserve

If you're a fan of nature, jungles and quiet ambience, this is your place! Sariska Tiger Reserve, located in the Aravalli Hills, enchants visitors with its rocky landscapes, dry deciduous woods, and, of course, diverse biodiversity. Aside from Royal Bengal tigers, leopards, Indian jackals, chinkara, langurs, and sambar deer live in this 866 square kilometre area.

Also, it's just 4-5 hours away from Delhi.

4. Wildflower Hall - Shimla

Wildflower Hall, the former home of Lord Kitchener, the former commander in chief of the British army, is a hotel in Shimla that emanates the atmosphere of a great stately mansion.

Wildflower Hall offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to immerse yourself in the romanticism of nature. Indoor and outdoor dining places with mountain views, tailored spa experiences in woodland settings, energising outdoor activities, and private dining are all available. All of this is complimented by our genuine concern for your every need at Shimla's premier hotel.

5. Araiya - Palampur

Photo Credit: Araiya Website

Located in the picturesque Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Araiya boasts of scenic views of the Himalayas. Frequented by power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Araiya offers spa services ranging from Ayurvedic, oriental and western treatments. It captures the real essence of

Himalayan beauty and good spa treatments are just a bonus! (ANI)

