Man Posing as Cop Rapes Woman into Illegal Gutka Trade

Sangareddy (Telangana), Feb 11 (PTI) Two men posing as police personnel checking people carrying gutka, a tobacco product banned in Telangana, detained a woman bus passenger with the item and one of them allegedly raped her, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to Siddeshwar, circle inspector of police, Zaheerabad town, the 32-year-old woman, running a kirana shop in Suryapet district of Telangana and carrying the gutka, was returning to the state from neighbouring Bidar district of Karnataka by bus.

When the bus neared the outskirts of Zaheerabad, the two men approached her saying they were policemen and searched her luggage.

The duo then asked her to alight from the bus as she was carrying the tobacco item. Then one of them took her to an isolated place off the road saying that a police officer wanted to meet her, and sought sexual favours. Meanwhile, the other imposter stood guard over the bag containing the gutka packets.

After taking the woman to a desolate spot, the fake policeman raped her and escaped from the scene. By the time, she reached the road, his accomplice too had left with her bag of gutka sachets.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint with the police and a search is on for the accused.

