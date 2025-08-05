Starting August 6, "Wednesday" returns to Nevermore Academy — and millions of global fans can't wait. The most-streamed English language series on Netflix is back.Season one of the 2022 Netflix production, "Wednesday," remains the streaming platform's second most-successful series worldwide — second only to "Squid Game" (2021). And it's the first among English-language series, ahead of this year's British surprise hit, "Adolescence."

It's no wonder the sequel is so highly anticipated.

What's the story with 'Wednesday'?

Produced and directed by Tim Burton — famed for quirky gothic horror films like "Beetlejuice" (1988) and Edward Scissorhands (1990) — "Wednesday" reinvents the cult horror comedy series, "The Addams Family," giving it a stylish Gen-Z makeover.

Played by Jenna Ortega, the title character Wednesday Addams is a mysterious teenage girl who never blinks and is new to Nevermore Academy — a boarding school for misfits of all kinds. She's followed around by "Thing," a hand with a life of its own.

In addition to attending classes, Wednesday must solve a series of murders. In the second season, she faces familiar family obligations in addition to a new supernatural mystery.

Netflix whetted fans' appetites in June by releasing the first six minutes of the first new episode. Season two will not be for the faint of heart.

Ortega demands more star power

Additions to the "Wednesday" cast for the latest season include Haley Joel Osment, former child star from "The Sixth Sense" and "AI," who plays the Kansas City Scalper, a serial killer.

But he's not the only noteworthy addition to the cast: Steve Buscemi, of "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Big Lebowski" fame, is the new headmaster of Nevermore.

Lady Gaga meanwhile plays a mysterious teacher, and was allegedly offered the role at the express request of Jenna Ortega.

The lead actor, who was also a co-producer on this season, exerted her artistic influence during filming.

"Sometimes I'll catch a glance of a shot and realize part of why a scene isn't working is because my posture's off, or my chin isn't tilted down enough or that I'm not still enough," she told The Hollywood Reporter during the season's premiere promotional tour.

Netflix' hype machine

A blanket digital media campaign has fuelled the hype surrounding the new "Wednesday" season.

Since the advertising campaign launched in April, near daily videos tagged "wednesdaynetflix" are posted on platforms from TikTok to Instagram.

In one, Thing visits Seoul:

The star-studded cast and creators are also traveling the globe on a promotional "Doom Tour," which kicked things off at the neo-gothic Natural History Museum in London.

Next stop on the tour in mid-August is Australia, with a fans dressed in gothic set to gather on Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbor — which has been renamed "Wednesday Island” for the occasion.

The season's two-part release aims to further heighten the season 2 fervour.

Part one, including episodes one to four, will be released on August 6; and part two, with episodes five to eight, on September 3.

Netflix is already planning for the future, with season three already in the works — season four is also currently under consideration.

The quirky Addams Family theme has so enamored viewers that the creators are considering giving individual cast members their own spin-off series'.

This article was originally written in German.

