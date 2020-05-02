NKorea's Kim Makes First Public Appearance in Nearly Three Weeks: KCNA

World. (File Image)

Seoul, May 2 (AFP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, KCNA reported Saturday -- the first time state media has reported him making a public appearance since speculation about his health began last month.

Kim "attended the ceremony" on Friday and "all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of 'hurrah!'" when he appeared, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim has not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported on him inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit. (AFP)

