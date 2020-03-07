Punjabi Singer Sippy Gill Booked for Promoting Violence Through His Song

Moga (Punjab) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Punjabi singer Sippy Gill for violating the 2016 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by "glorifying" weapons and for allegedly attempting to disturb peace and harmony through his song 'GundaGardi'.The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Chandigarh-based Professor Dhaneshwar Rao at Mehna Police Station under Sections 153A, 505, 117 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).It states that SP(D) Moga conducted inquiry and found that the singer and his companions have violated the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court."We are of the considered opinion that the persons named in the inquiry report have glorified the use of gun and weapon in song and have provoked the breach of public peace and harmony," read the FIR.Police is further investigating the matter. (ANI)

