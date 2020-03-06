Rashid Stages Fine Comeback in Unfinished Second Round

Shah Alam (Malaysia), Mar 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Rashid Khan staged a fine comeback on the second day to give himself a good chance of making the cut in the Bandar Malaysia Open on Friday.

After a 76 on first day, Rashid, the only Indian inside Top-200 in the world, had six birdies in first 10 holes.

Play was halted for the second time this week due to lightning threats. It was later abandoned for the day.

Rashid was six-under through 13 holes -- sill five holes to play -- and was two-under and Tied-53rd with the cut likely at even par.

Aman Raj (71-69) was four-under and Tied-25th, while Shiv Kapur (71-70) and Rahil Gangjee (69-72) were both three-under and Tied-39th. They were sure to make the weekend action.

Also likely to make the cut is S Chikkarangappa, who, after a first round 68, had played just six holes in the second for one-under and was five-under and provisionally Tied-16th.

Ajeetesh Sandhu was even par for nine holes in second round and one-under for 27, while Jeev Milkha Singh was three-over for seven holes and one-over for 25 holes.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, two-over after first round, was also two-over for 13 holes in second. However, Viraj Madappa (76-71) was likely to miss the cut.

Overnight leader Andrew Dodt of Australia continued his bogey-free run by signing for a second-round four-under-par 68 to stay atop the leaderboard at the weather-disrupted event.

Dodt's overnight two-shot lead, however, was reduced to one by China's Liu Yanwei, who carded an impressive 65 to take second place.

A total of 77 players will resume their second rounds on Saturday.

The halfway cut is projected to be at one-under-par 143 with the leading 65 professionals and ties progressing into the next two rounds.

