Chamarajanagar, April 8: Several environmentalists on Tuesday morning formed a human chain against the possible lifting of night traffic ban on National Highway running through Bandipur National Park. The protesters, who have launched 'Save Bandipur campaign', accused the Karnataka government of showing leniency owing to Kerala government's request to lift the night traffic ban in this eco-sensitive zone. PM Narendra Modi Goes on Jungle Safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka To Mark 50 Years of ‘Project Tiger’ (Watch Video).

Save Bandipur Campaign

“ Walk for Bandipura “ from Kaggaladahundi to Madduru check-post of Bandipura Forest #SaveBandipura pic.twitter.com/Sk8C0Pd83G — ರವಿ ಕೀರ್ತಿ ಗೌಡ (@ravikeerthi22) April 6, 2025

The protesters formed the human chain at Bhuvaneshwari Circle in the district headquarter town of Chamarajanagar. They demanded that the night traffic ban should continue in the Bandipur forest, which is home to many endangered species including tigers, leopards and elephants. The environmentalists appealed to to the Karnataka government not to yield to any pressure from Kerala. A mega protest had taken place on Sunday at Chamarajanagar where a large number of people took out a march against the possible lifting of night traffic ban.

