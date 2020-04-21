SC Approves Proposal for Elevation of 5 Five Judicial Officers as Karnataka HC Judges

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Supreme Court Collegium on Monday approved the proposal for elevation of five judicial officers as judges of Karnataka High Court.As per the official statement by the apex court, names of Shivashankar Amarannavar, M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeev Kumar and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai have been suggested as judges of Karnataka High Court.Thes five names were recommended by Chief Justice S A Bobde. (ANI)

