SC Collegium Recommends Transfer of Justice Subramonium Prasad to Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Subramonium Prasad, Judge of Madras High Court to the Delhi High Court. "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 12th February 2020 has recommended transfer of Justice Subramonium Prasad, Judge, Madras High Court to Delhi High Court," read a statement.The apex court Collegium on February 12 had recommended his name for a permanent judge of Madras High Court and on the same day, a proposal was made for his transfer to Delhi High Court.He was elevated as the additional judge of the Madras High Court on June 4, 2018. (ANI)

