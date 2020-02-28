South Africa Register Highest Score in History of Women's T20 World Cup

Canberra [Australia], Feb 28 (ANI): Lizelle Lee's knock of 101 runs helped South Africa register the highest total in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday here at the Manuka Oval.The team achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Thailand. The side went on to register a score of 195/3 in the allotted twenty overs. With this score, South Africa broke the record of India, who had registered a total of 194/5 against New Zealand in the 2018 T20 World Cup.After opting to bat first, the Proteas lost the wicket of Dane van Niekerk (2) in the third over of the innings, but Lee and Sune Luus got together to retrieve the Proteas innings. The duo put on a stand of 131 runs, which saw Lee bringing up her century.Thailand finally got the breakthrough in the 15th over as Lee (101) was sent back to the pavilion by Suleeporn Laomi, reducing South Africa to 144/2.In the final overs, Luus and Chloe Tryon smashed boundaries to take South Africa's score past the 190-run mark.Luus remained unbeaten on 61. (ANI)

