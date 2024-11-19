New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The prestigious 14th Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship 2024 commenced on Tuesday at the iconic Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

The ceremonial tee-off was performed by Raj Khosla, President, DGC, and national champion Gauri Monga. With a total of 110 ladies in the fray, the championship, a 3-day 54-hole World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) tournament, will take place on the greens of the Lodhi and Peacock courses from November 19-21. Of these, 22 ladies will be competing in the main draw.

Like last year, this year's championship too will be a WAGR event. The World Amateur Golf Ranking, overseen by the R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA), includes rankings for elite amateur players and encompasses a vast array of events, boasting participation from over 10,000 players across more than 4,000 events.

This year's competition features an impressive lineup of players, including rising stars like Mayali Kashyap, Ayesha Gupta, Yogya Bhalla, and Bhavya Mann, who are all familiar faces on the international circuits.

Highlighting the company's long-standing association with DGC and its commitment to fostering sporting excellence at the ceremonial tee-off, the USHA spokesperson said, "Our collaboration with the Delhi Golf Club goes back almost four decades and reflects USHA's dedication to fostering healthy, active lifestyles through inclusive sports platforms. The continued WAGR status has upped the stakes, elevating this championship, and promises some thrilling action on the greens."

Mrs. Mala Bawa, Lady Captain at DGC, added, "USHA's unwavering support for ladies' amateur golf has been instrumental in nurturing the sport. The continued inclusion in the WAGR ranking will go a long way in encouraging more and more women to take up the sport. We are looking forward to seeing some exceptional talent over the next three days."

In addition to supporting golf, USHA actively promotes a variety of sports across India. These initiatives include collaborations with organizations like the Mumbai Indians, as well as support for sports such as ultimate flying disc, golf, and cricket for differently-abled athletes. USHA also champions sports tailored for the visually impaired--such as athletics, kabaddi, judo, and powerlifting--and actively promotes indigenous Indian sports like Kalari, Chhinj, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, Saz-Loung, Satoliya (Pithu), Mallakhamb, and Gatka - exemplifying its commitment to fostering inclusivity in sports.

With a stellar roster of players and high stakes, the 14th DGC Ladies Amateur Open promises a to be a showcase of talent and sportsmanship. (ANI)

