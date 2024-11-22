North Sound (Antigua), Nov 22 (AP) Bangladesh won the toss Friday and chose to bowl in the first of two Test against the West Indies.

Bangladesh is coming off a 2-0 series defeat to South Africa last month, which included a defeat by an innings and 273 runs inside three days.

The West Indies hasn't played Test cricket since August, when it lost a series 1-0 to South Africa. It went with a four-man pace attack in sunny conditions at North Sound.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam. (AP)

