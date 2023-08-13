Toronto [Canada], August 13 (ANI): Jannik Sinner kept his hopes of a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title alive, beating Tommy Paul in the semifinal of the ongoing Canadian Open on Saturday night in a men's singles competition.

He beat Paul by 6-4, 6-4 win to reach his third ATP Masters 1000 final, previously finishing as runner-up twice in Miami.

Sinner's success in this match continues his solid run in ATP Masters 1000 events this year, which includes semifinal finishes at Indian Wells and Monte Carlo and a Miami final appearance. The Italian is 17-4 this season and is enjoying a solid run.

"It is always a privilege to stand on such a great court, playing a great match against an incredible opponent," Sinner said post-match as quoted by ATP.

"I am just trying somehow to take any challenge that is coming. Whether it is the 46-ball rally [on break point in the second set] or also when you serve for the match and you get broken, and then after you have to find a solution somehow to win."

"I am happy about how I reacted to every situation on the court. He played great. He is a very nice guy. I am happy to be again in the final and hopefully, I can show some good tennis tomorrow," he concluded.

He will face Australian Alex De Minaur in the final on Sunday, who secured an easy, 78-minute win by 6-1, 6-3 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semis.

A win against Alex could take Sinner, currently placed eighth in ATP Live Rankings, to the top six. He could also qualify for ATP Finals for the first time ever directly, having made his debut at the Turin-hosted season finale back in 2021.

The match against Paul had long, stretched-out rallies that excited fans, but Paul was let down by his forehand, which caused him to gift three points to Sinner in the final game. Sinner won the match in just under two hours.

Sinner improved his head-to-head record against Paul to 2-1 and will be aiming to make it 5-0 against Alex in the finals.

"Alex is an incredible player. He is showing that here in this tournament and the week before making the final in Los Cabos. Hopefully, it is going to be a great match," concluded Sinner. (ANI)

