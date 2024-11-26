New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): After clinching the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa Women, England Women have added wicketkeeper-batter Seren Smale to their squad for the remaining two matches as a replacement for Bess Heath, who sustained a thumb injury.

Smale will join the T20I camp on Tuesday as the team prepares for the second T20I in Benoni on Wednesday.

Additionally, seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay has been added to the Test squad and will link up with the team on the same day as the second T20I.

Both Smale and MacDonald-Gay made their senior international debuts earlier this year during England's tour of Ireland in September, showcasing their potential on the international stage.

After securing a four-wicket victory in the first T20I, powered by Nat Sciver-Brunt's scintillating half-century, England Women will head into the second match with momentum firmly on their side.

England Women Updated T20I Squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Seren Smale, Ryana MacDonald-Gay.

South Africa T20I Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe. (ANI)

