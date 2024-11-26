The Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A last two unofficial ODIs have been postponed due to the protests in the capital of Islamabad. The Pakistan capital city has been witnessing a lot of unrest caused due to protests by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf, the political party of which Imran Khan is the founder and leader. The PTI supporters have been protesting, demanding the release of Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023. This also comes amidst a standoff between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, slated to be held in Pakistan. Will ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Be Held Entirely in Pakistan Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over Tournament Venue?

PAK A vs SL A 2nd, 3rd Unofficial ODIs Postponed

Update on Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka 'A' series Details here ➡️ https://t.co/gevlzJaX8n#PAKvSL — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 26, 2024

In a press release shared on social media, the PCB notified that the two remaining 50-over matches have been postponed "owing to political activity in the federal capital." The Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A 2nd and 3rd unofficial ODIs were slated to be held on November 27 and November 29 in Rawalpindi respectively but the games wouldn't go ahead as scheduled. The PCB's release also mentioned that it would work with Sri Lanka Cricket to come up with new dates to conduct these two matches. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Won’t Compete in Blind T20 World Cup 2024 in Pakistan After Denial of Permission.

Pakistan Shaheens went 1-0 up in the three-match series after they beat Sri Lanka by 108 runs, thanks to Haider Ali's 108-run knock off just 94 balls. With the ball in hand, Sharoon Siraj scalped three wickets while Mohammad Imran scalped two.

