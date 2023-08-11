MYAS has sent Greco-Roman Wrestlers to Romania for special training camp (Photo: SAI Media)

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Six Asian Games-bound Wrestlers have departed under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), ‘Assistance to NSF Scheme’ alongwith three support staff members to Romania for a special training camp.

During the visit, the team will also participate in Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon event from August 18 to 20.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 4th T20I 2023, Lauderhill, Florida Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1689870794250407936

"The international tour will last for a period of 15 days with full funding for the same to cover the team's training cost, plus boarding/Lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures," a release stated.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, Leagues Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Quarterfinal Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Greco-Roman wrestlers for Romania tour: 1) Gyanendar – 60kg 2) Neeraj -67kg 3) Vikas – 77kg - Khelo India Athlete 4) Sunil Kumar - 87kg - TOPS Athlete 5) Narinder Cheema – 97kg - Khelo India Athlete 6) Naveen – 130kg. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)