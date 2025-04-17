Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17 (ANI): With just one day to go before the grand kick-off of the inaugural Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) on Friday, excitement is at an all-time high at Gurugram University, the official venue partner for the much-anticipated tournament.

The 13-day-long league will begin with the men's matches on the opening day, setting the tone for an action-packed sporting spectacle. The first-ever GI-PKL match will feature Tamil Lions facing off against Punjabi Tigers in a thrilling tournament opener, according to the GI-PKL press release.

Also Read | India’s Sourav Kothari Beats Countryman Pankaj Advani To Lift IBSF World Billiards 2025 Title.

Gurugram University has completed all logistical and infrastructural preparations to host the first edition of this unique international kabaddi league, which will bring together talent from Asia, Europe and Africa.

Speaking about the preparations, Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) President Kanthi D. Suresh said,"I'm extremely happy with the preparations at Gurugram University. The venue is ready, the energy is building, and the spirit of kabaddi is alive and kicking. We are all set to witness history unfold as the League brings global recognition to this truly Indian sport."

Also Read | F1 2025: Red Bull Racing Blame Wind Tunnel Issues for Ongoing Performance Struggles With RB21.

A Gurugram University spokesperson also shared their enthusiasm, saying, "Hosting GI-PKL is a matter of great pride for us. We have worked around the clock to ensure world-class facilities for players and spectators alike. This league is not just a tournament -- it's a celebration of our sporting spirit and cultural heritage."

All six men's franchises have ramped up preparations and are eyeing a strong start:

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers and Haryanvi Sharks.

The women's matches will begin on April 19, with Marathi Falcons locking horns with Telugu Cheetahs in the opening clash.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress and Haryanvi Eagles.

The kabaddi buzz is already sweeping across the nation. From the bustling streets of Delhi and Noida to the vibrant culture hubs of Hyderabad and the coastline of Mumbai, GI-PKL has captured public imagination with its bold and vibrant outdoor campaign.

Over 30 prominent billboards have been installed in cities like Delhi NCR, Bareilly, Lucknow, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. In a truly global touch, GI-PKL will also feature a one-day digital campaign at the iconic Times Square in New York City on the day of the opening.

The official match schedule was released earlier today. Each day will feature three high-voltage matches, all starting from 6:00 PM IST, broadcast live on Sony Sports 3 and DD Sports. The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men's semi-finals on April 28, and the women's semi-finals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

HIPSA's previous initiatives demonstrate its deep commitment to the growth of kabaddi on a global scale. In December 2023, HIPSA signed an MoU with the Haryana State Government to promote global kabaddi training. In March 2024, HIPSA made headlines by facilitating kabaddi's entry into the Guinness World Records during a mega event at Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

GI-PKL marks the first-of-its-kind initiative where women athletes will compete alongside male players in a franchise-based league with global representation from across Asia, Europe, and Africa, redefining the future of kabaddi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)