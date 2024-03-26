London [UK], March 25 (ANI): Young England batter Harry Brook will be available for Yorkshire during the early stages of the County Championship, starting from April 5, after he withdrew from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in order to spend time with his grieving family following his grandmother's death.

Brook, who was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) at a price of Rs four crore following a disappointing IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, was set to play this IPL but pulled out of the competition following the death of his grandmother Pauline, with whom he had a close bond.

Brook is yet to feature in any competitive cricket this year, having also missed England's series against India of five Test matches away from home. But he will now be getting ready for the ICC T20 World Cup starting on June 1 by playing for Yorkshire.

Yorkshire's opening match is against Leicestershire on April 5.

"Now that Brooky isn't going to the IPL, I suspect he's going to be available for us for the first few games, including [against] Leicestershire," Gibson told the Yorkshire website, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Brook had said in his statement given while pulling out of IPL, saying "nothing is more important to me than family."

In 12 Tests for England, Brook has scored 1,181 runs in 20 innings at an average of 62.15, with four centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 186.

He has also played 68 first-class games, scoring 4,248 runs at an average of 40.84, with 11 centuries and 24 fifties in 110 innings.

Gibson also hinted that Joe Root, the premier English batter, could also be available for some early-season fixtures of the championship as he had opted out of IPL 2024 himself, where he was supposed to play for Rajasthan Royals.

"He [Brook] loves playing for us, and Rooty is also going to be available for some games in that early period," Gibson said. "Having those two play for us would be special," he concluded. (ANI)

