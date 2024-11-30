Dubai [UAE], November 30 (ANI): The International League T20 (ILT20) season 3 will be starting on January 11, and the final is scheduled for February 9 in Dubai.

A video was released that features Australia legend David Warner who has been retained in the Dubai Capitals' Season 3 squad; Warner captained the Dubai Capitals team in ILT20 Season 2. Warner is partnered by Abu Dhabi Knight Rider's new signing the former West Indies captain Jason Holder - Holder represented the Dubai Capitals' in ILT20 Season 2.

The minute-long video celebrates the fun, the entertainment and the joy that is always on offer in the UAE amid the ILT20 cricketing action which begins at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, January 11.

The video which sees Warner and Holder playing different roles while wearing colourful and traditional outfits was shot at iconic Dubai locations like Meydan Racecourse, Al Awir (Desert Safari) and Dubai downtown - backdrop of Burj Al-Arab Tower.

The International League Season 3 Enter the Epic video has been unveiled across tournament broadcaster Zee Network (linear and social media) and the ILT20 social media platforms. The video is available both in English and Hindi versions (Jalwa Hai Epic).

ILT20 Chief Executive Officer David White said, "The inclusion of international stars such as David Warner and Jason Holder in our promotional and marketing strategies is reflective of our mission to elevate upcoming edition on a global scale," as quoted by a release from ILT20.

"Their presence not only signifies a competitive tournament but also highlights the shared passion for cricket that transcends borders. We are extremely excited to invite fans at the upcoming edition which will provide unforgettable memories," he said.

In the tournament opener, defending champions MI Emirates will take on Season 2 finalists Dubai Capitals in a rematch of the grand Season 2 finale which played in front of a packed DIS in February this year.

International League T20 - Season 3 match schedule (UAE timings): Saturday, 11 January - Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:00pmSunday, 12 January - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi - 2:00pmSunday, 12 January - Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai - 6:00pmMonday, 13 January - MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi - 6:30pmTuesday, 14 January - Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers, Dubai - 6:30pmWednesday, 15 January - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi - 6:30pmThursday, 16 January - Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30pmFriday, 17 January - Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah - 6:30pmSaturday, 18 January - Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai - 2:00pmSaturday, 18 January - Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah - 6:00pmSunday, 19 January - Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates, Sharjah - 2:00pmSunday, 19 January - Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai - 6:00pmMonday, 20 January - Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Dubai - 6:30pmTuesday, 21 January - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi - 6:30pmWednesday, 22 January - Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai - 6:30pmThursday, 23 January - Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Dubai - 6:30pmFriday, 24 January - MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi - 6:30pmSaturday, 25 January - Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers, Sharjah - 2:00pmSaturday, 25 January - MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi - 6:00pmSunday, 26 January - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Abu Dhabi - 2:00pmSunday, 26 January - Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants, Sharjah - 6:00pmMonday, 27 January - MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi - 6:30pmTuesday, 28 January - Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz, Dubai - 6:30pmWednesday, 29 January - Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants, Dubai - 6:30pmThursday, 30 January - Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah - 6:30pmFriday, 31 January - Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates, Dubai - 6:30pmSaturday, 1 February - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi - 6:00pmSunday, 2 February - MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz, Abu Dhabi - 2:00pmSunday, 2 February - Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai - 6:00pmMonday, 3 February - Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Sharjah - 6:00pmWednesday, 5 February - Qualifier 1 - Seed 1 vs Seed 2, Dubai - 6:30pmThursday, 6 February - Eliminator - Seed 3 vs Seed 4, Abu Dhabi - 6:30pmFriday, 7 February - Qualifier 2 - Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Sharjah - 6:30pmSunday, 9 February - Final - Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2, Dubai - 6:00pm Venues:Abu Dhabi - Zayed Cricket StadiumDubai - Dubai International StadiumSharjah - Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

