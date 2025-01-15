Rajkot, Jan 15 (PTI) Openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal scored a century each to power India to their highest-ever total of 435/5 in the third and final women's ODI against Ireland here on Wednesday.

Mandhana (135) and Rawal (154) shared a whopping 233-run stand to give a solid start to India after opting to bat.

Also Read | Indian Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Complain to IOC Over Defective Paris Olympics 2024 Medal, Says 'Colour Has Started Fading'.

The big-hitting Richa Ghosh then scored a quickfire 59 to further inflate India's total as the Irish bowlers struggled to find answers.

Medium pacer Orla Prendergast (2/71) was the most susccesfull bowler for the visitors with two wickets.

Also Read | January 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 15.

Brief Score:

India 435 for 5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135; Orla Prendergast 2/71) 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)