Pune, Feb 26 (PTI) The Bridge Federation of India on Saturday picked a six-member team for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou with Debasish Ray as the coach-cum-non-playing captain.

The team includes 2018 Asian Games bronze medallists Sumit Muukherjee, Debabrata Mazumdar, Jaggi Sivdasani, Rajeswar Tiwari, Keyzad Anklesaria and Sandeep Thakral, the federation said in a statement.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Pranab Bardhan and Shibnath De Sarkar who won the pairs gold in the last Asian Games failed to make the cut this time.

"The players selected this time have been practicing quite hard for quite some time. I am sure India would be able to rise to the occasion this time as well," said Ray, who was also the coach-cum-captain in the 2018 Asiad.

Also Read | Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino to Miss EFL Cup Final Against Chelsea Due to Injury, Diogo Jota May Be Available.

The team was picked after a trial held in Pune earlier this week and the same squad will represent the country in the World Bridge Championship slated in Italy next month.

India had won a pairs gold and team bronze in the Indonesia Asian Games in 2018.

Squad: Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Mazumdar, Jaggi Sivdasani, Rajeswar Tiwari, Keyzad Anklesaria and Sandeep Thakral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)