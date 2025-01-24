New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Panneerselvam clinched the 9th Johor International Open chess tournament title in Malaysia with a dominating performance.

The 22-year-old from Erode in Tamil Nadu accumulated 8.5 points in nine games. He finished 1.5 points ahead of his nearest rival, winning against four International Masters and one Grandmaster.

The nine-round tournament, which ended on Thursday, had 84 participants from eight countries, out of which 24 were titled players.

In fact, at the end of the penultimate round where he beat Indonesian IM Nayaka Budhidharma, Iniyan had already secured the title as he was 1.5 points ahead in the points table.

Iniyan beat Vietnamese GM Nguyen Van Huy in the final round in an impressive performance.

Indian IM VS Raahul and Chinese IM Li Bo finished second and third respectively.

Iniyan, who had won the Chennai Open earlier in January, secured 15 rating points from the title win.

