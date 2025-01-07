New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and commentator Deep Das Gupta has expressed his concerns about India's approach during their recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and said the team adopted "a defensive mindset".

"When you select a team, it reflects your mindset. And I felt that from the first Test match, the Indian team went with a defensive mindset, evident from the batting-heavy combination up to No. 8, including Washington Sundar as a specialist batsman despite the limited overs he bowled," Das Gupta told Star Sports,

"This approach compromised bowling depth to bolster the batting lineup. That defensive mindset was the biggest reason for the team's struggles. A positive mindset leads to clarity, and everything else aligns naturally," he added.

India began the series with a historic win in Perth but failed to sustain their momentum and lost the series 1-3. This marked Australia's first Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in a decade, their last win came in 2014-15.

The upcoming challenges for India include the Champions Trophy. India will see it as an opportunity to add another ICC title to its title cabinet, especially after the T20 World Cup success in Barbados.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg will begin the next day, with India taking on Bangladesh. (ANI)

