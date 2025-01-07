WPL 2025 Season Likely To Be Hosted Across Two Cities, BCCI Shortlists Baroda and Lucknow As Possible Women's Premier League Venues: Report

The first major women's T20 league of 2025 will be the third edition of the BCCI-run Women's Premier League, which is expected to commence sometime in early February. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to announce the schedule but have reportedly zeroed in on two cities, implying that the marquee tournament can be held in two phases. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the BCCI have shortlisted Baroda and Lucknow as possible host cities for WPL 2025, with the first half of the competition taking place at the latter venue, and the second half till the final being played at the former destination. The BCCI have yet to inform the franchises - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz - about their decision but have been in talks with both the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).

Baroda boasts of the newly-inaugurated Kotami Stadium, which hosted the India Women vs West Indies ODI 2024 Series, with success, apart from being allocated Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 knockout matches. Deandra Dottin's Reaction Goes Viral As Gujarat Giants Sign Her for INR 1.7 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction (Watch Video).

The first WPL season witnessed Mumbai as the lone host city, while the 2024 edition saw matches take place in Bengaluru and Delhi. The WPL 2025 Final is expected to be held on March 8 or 9, with the cash-rich league starting on February 6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions having won their first-ever WPL title last year.

