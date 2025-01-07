WPL 2025 Season Likely To Be Hosted Across Two Cities, BCCI Shortlists Baroda and Lucknow As Possible Women's Premier League Venues: Report

The BCCI are planning to make WPL 2025 a two-phase tournament this year as well. Baroda and Lucknow have been zeroed in as two possible venues for the third edition of WPL.

Cricket Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2025 09:06 PM IST
A+
A-
WPL 2025 Season Likely To Be Hosted Across Two Cities, BCCI Shortlists Baroda and Lucknow As Possible Women's Premier League Venues: Report
WPL Trophy (Photo Credit: 'X'/WPL)

The first major women's T20 league of 2025 will be the third edition of the BCCI-run Women's Premier League, which is expected to commence sometime in early February. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to announce the schedule but have reportedly zeroed in on two cities, implying that the marquee tournament can be held in two phases. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the BCCI have shortlisted Baroda and Lucknow as possible host cities for WPL 2025, with the first half of the competition taking place at the latter venue, and the second half till the final being played at the former destination. The BCCI have yet to inform the franchises - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz - about their decision but have been in talks with both the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).  

Baroda boasts of the newly-inaugurated Kotami Stadium, which hosted the India Women vs West Indies ODI 2024 Series, with success, apart from being allocated Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 knockout matches. Deandra Dottin's Reaction Goes Viral As Gujarat Giants Sign Her for INR 1.7 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction (Watch Video).

The first WPL season witnessed Mumbai as the lone host city, while the 2024 edition saw matches take place in Bengaluru and Delhi. The WPL 2025 Final is expected to be held on March 8 or 9, with the cash-rich league starting on February 6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions having won their first-ever WPL title last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
BCCI Board of Control for Cricket in India Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz Women's Premier Lague Women's Premier League 2025 WPL WPL 2025
You might also like
Cricket Team Latestly| Jan 07, 2025 09:06 PM IST
A+
A-
WPL 2025 Season Likely To Be Hosted Across Two Cities, BCCI Shortlists Baroda and Lucknow As Possible Women's Premier League Venues: Report
WPL Trophy (Photo Credit: 'X'/WPL)

The first major women's T20 league of 2025 will be the third edition of the BCCI-run Women's Premier League, which is expected to commence sometime in early February. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to announce the schedule but have reportedly zeroed in on two cities, implying that the marquee tournament can be held in two phases. WPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Women's Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the BCCI have shortlisted Baroda and Lucknow as possible host cities for WPL 2025, with the first half of the competition taking place at the latter venue, and the second half till the final being played at the former destination. The BCCI have yet to inform the franchises - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz - about their decision but have been in talks with both the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA).  

Baroda boasts of the newly-inaugurated Kotami Stadium, which hosted the India Women vs West Indies ODI 2024 Series, with success, apart from being allocated Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 knockout matches. Deandra Dottin's Reaction Goes Viral As Gujarat Giants Sign Her for INR 1.7 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction (Watch Video).

The first WPL season witnessed Mumbai as the lone host city, while the 2024 edition saw matches take place in Bengaluru and Delhi. The WPL 2025 Final is expected to be held on March 8 or 9, with the cash-rich league starting on February 6. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions having won their first-ever WPL title last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
BCCI Board of Control for Cricket in India Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz Women's Premier Lague Women's Premier League 2025 WPL WPL 2025
You might also like
Former West Indies Captain Sir Clive Lloyd Expresses Concern Over Two-Tier Test Cricket System, Says 'I Don't See It Happening'
Cricket

Former West Indies Captain Sir Clive Lloyd Expresses Concern Over Two-Tier Test Cricket System, Says 'I Don't See It Happening'
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Schedule: Check Out Second Leg Fixtures and Time Table of Indian Domestic First-Class Competition
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Schedule: Check Out Second Leg Fixtures and Time Table of Indian Domestic First-Class Competition
Former West Indies Captain Sir Clive Lloyd Expresses Concern Over Two-Tier Test Cricket System, Says 'I Don't See It Happening'
Cricket

Former West Indies Captain Sir Clive Lloyd Expresses Concern Over Two-Tier Test Cricket System, Says 'I Don't See It Happening'
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of India’s Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament on TV
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Schedule: Check Out Second Leg Fixtures and Time Table of Indian Domestic First-Class Competition
Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Schedule: Check Out Second Leg Fixtures and Time Table of Indian Domestic First-Class Competition
Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Opens Up on Two-Tier System, Says ‘The Best Should Play the Best for Test Cricket To Survive’
Cricket

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Opens Up on Two-Tier System, Says ‘The Best Should Play the Best for Test Cricket To Survive’

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Earthquake
200K+ searches
GATE 2025
100K+ searches
Copa del Rey
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Capital Infra Trust IPO GMP
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024

Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Stats: A Look At Numbers of Star Indian Cricketer in Domestic Cricket Tournament

  • Golden Globe Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Loses to ‘Emilia Perez’ and ‘The Brutalist’

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Earthquake
    200K+ searches
    GATE 2025
    100K+ searches
    Copa del Rey
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    50K+ searches
    Capital Infra Trust IPO GMP
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel