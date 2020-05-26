Sports News | Joe Gomez 'blessed' to Be Back on Pitch

Liverpool [UK], May 26 (ANI): Liverpool's Joe Gomez said he is 'blessed' to be able to return to the pitch under these trying circumstances owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yeah, obviously it's different. We're so used to having a structured schedule - at the start of the season you're given your fixtures for the whole year. As individuals, we have to adapt and take it a day at a time, literally... We're blessed to be working under these circumstances, out on the pitch doing what we love. That's enough to keep us going for now," the club's official website quoted Gomez as saying.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the Premier League's Return to Training Protocol, the Reds are currently conducting workouts in West Derby at staggered times, observing the social distancing guidelines required.

The non-contact drills and exercises have not prevented intensity and competitiveness among the players, though; indeed, such factors have invigorated the squad after a period of training at home, according to Gomez.

Expressing elation over resuming training, Gomez said although it is a bit different, it has been good.

"Obviously it has been great to be back in, under different circumstances. It's a bit different to the normal sessions we would have, but it has been good. In a way it's nice to work our way back into things [after] having such a long break and we're doing that in a different way; probably not the standard sessions but still exposure to the ball and being among the team and on the pitch, which we haven't had," he said.

"It's a different kind of fitness, we've been ticking over on the treadmill and doing our road runs, but once you're on the pitch and doing the high-intensity drills that we do, it's different again. It's been good to get up and going," Gomez added. (ANI)

