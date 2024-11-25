Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the first Test between India and Australia here.
India first innings: 150
Australia first innings: 104
India second innings: 487/6 decl
Australia second innings:
Nathan McSweeney lbw Bumrah 0
Usman Khawaja c Pant b Siraj 4
Pat Cummins c Kohli b Siraj 2
Marnus Labuschagne lbw Bumrah 3
Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj
Travis Head batting 63
Mitchell Marsh batting five
Extras: 10 (b 4, lb 1, nb 5)
Total: (for five wickets in 30 overs) 104
Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-9, 3-12, 4-17, 5-79
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-1-26-2, Mohammed Siraj 10-2-34-3, Harshit Rana 6-1-27-0, Washington Sundar 5-0-12-0. PTI
