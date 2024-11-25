Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day four of the first Test between India and Australia here.

India first innings: 150

Australia first innings: 104

India second innings: 487/6 decl

Australia second innings:

Nathan McSweeney lbw Bumrah 0

Usman Khawaja c Pant b Siraj 4

Pat Cummins c Kohli b Siraj 2

Marnus Labuschagne lbw Bumrah 3

Steve Smith c Pant b Siraj

Travis Head batting 63

Mitchell Marsh batting five

Extras: 10 (b 4, lb 1, nb 5)

Total: (for five wickets in 30 overs) 104

Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-9, 3-12, 4-17, 5-79

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-1-26-2, Mohammed Siraj 10-2-34-3, Harshit Rana 6-1-27-0, Washington Sundar 5-0-12-0. PTI

