New Delhi, Jan 13: BCCI vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Monday denied any rift between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, while also offering support to the senior batter who is currently navigating a major slump in form. India were mauled 1-3 by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Rohit managing a mere 31 runs during the series, which prompted him to drop himself from the line-up in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

Amid his poor run, there was also speculation that he had developed serious differences with Gambhir and that there was dissension in the dressing room due to the poor performance of him and other senior batters, including Virat Kohli.

"It's completely wrong statement, there is no rift between chairman of selection (Ajit Agarkar) and coach, there is no rift between captain and coach. This is all rubbish which is being spread in a section of media," Shukla said in a sharp retort to questions on the team's dynamics in the aftermath of the loss.

It was widely speculated that Gambhir has issued an ultimatum to the seniors to either perform or be prepared to be sidelined. "This is also wrong that Rohit has insisted on captaincy. He is the captain. Form or lack of form is part and parcel of the game. These are phases, nothing new. When he saw he is out of form, he dropped himself from the fifth Test," the veteran administrator asserted.

Shukla also said that the recent review meeting to assess the team's performance has thrashed out the way forward. "Review meeting is complete. We have discussed the way forward and how to do well," he said.

Shukla reiterated that the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy will be known by Sunday. The selectors have held back the announcement to wait on the fitness status of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who injured his back during the Australia tour. "Squad for Champions Trophy will be known after a meeting on January 18 or 19," he said.

