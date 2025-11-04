Leeds [UK], November 4: The Northern Superchargers have officially been renamed Sunrisers Leeds by their new owners, marking one of three expected franchise name changes in The Hundred ahead of the 2026 season, as per ESPNcricinfo. The franchise, based in Leeds, was acquired earlier this year by the Sun Group, a Chennai-based Indian media conglomerate that owns teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa's SA20. The Sun Group completed a £100 million takeover, purchasing both Yorkshire's 51% stake and the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) 49%, giving them complete ownership of the franchise. Northern Superchargers Win The Hundred 2025 Edition; NS-W Clinch Their Maiden Title After Defeating Southern Brave by Seven Wickets.

Documents filed with the UK's Companies House confirm that the name Northern Superchargers will be discontinued, with the franchise's new name will be Sunrisers Leeds, aligning it with the Sun Group's global cricket identity.

Two other franchises are also expected to undergo rebranding. The Manchester Originals are likely to be renamed Manchester Super Giants following a deal between Lancashire and the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, while the Oval Invincibles are expected to become MI London once Reliance Industries Limited finalises its minority investment.

Yorkshire chief executive Sanjay Patel had earlier said that the proceeds from the sale would help the club reduce its debts. The deal puts the club in a strong financial position, which has been far from the case for many years here, and we can start looking towards a very bright future," Patel said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. Will Ravi Ashwin Play in The Hundred 2026? Here's Why the Franchise Owners of England's 100-Ball Competition Will Be Eager to Sign Star Indian Cricketer.

The Superchargers' women's team lifted the Hundred title this year, defeating Southern Brave in the final at Lord's, while the men's side exited in the eliminator stage. The men's team will now return under a new name and a new head coach, with Daniel Vettori, the current Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, being linked to the position after Andrew Flintoff's departure.

Meanwhile, the ECB recently announced key structural changes to The Hundred, moving from a draft to a player auction from next season. The shift will include higher player salaries and an additional overseas slot per team. The 2026 season is expected from July 21 to August 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)