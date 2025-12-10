Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Tiigers of Kolkata opened their Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) season 3 campaign with Owner Aksha Kamboj and Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan at the auction table.

The Kolkata connection became an early highlight, with Aksha Kamboj emphasising Saif's personal ties to the city and to cricket, setting the foundation for the team's renewed vision this season.

"Saif's father played cricket, and his mother's roots are from Bengal, so the city suits him perfectly, " Aksha Kamboj said, explaining the rationale behind Saif's association with the franchise, as per a press release.

The ISPL Season 1 champions entered the auction with a purse of Rs 1.39 crore. They retained all-rounder Bhavesh Pawar for Rs 11.05 lakh and made Saroj Paramanik, their biggest signing at Rs 20.06 lakh to solidify the top order early. With a measured, value-focused strategy, Tiigers of Kolkata strengthened key areas with additions such as Krishna Gawli, Mahesh Nangude, Pavan Kene, and Vivek Shelar, assembling a squad built for the pace and unpredictability of T10 cricket.

Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Owner Tiigers of Kolkata, said, "The mindset is unity, victory, cooperation, and building strong camaraderie. We are going to try our best. In sport, someone wins, and someone loses, but what matters is giving your 100 per cent. Our approach since Season 1 has always been the same -- make your name, make your life, make your dream come true. Tiigers of Kolkata will support you through the platform ISPL has provided. These players are incredibly lucky to be a part of it, and they should make the most of this opportunity. It's a beautiful podium today for talent to shine. As we say, 'Ek Team, Ek Junoon -- Tiigers ki Dhoom.' That belief is the heartbeat of this franchise."

Saif Ali Khan, Celebrity Co-Owner, ToK, said: "Cricket and Bollywood have always had a connection. Many other sports are growing, and that's fantastic, but cricket and movies have always shared a special bond in India -- it is part of our culture. When Tiigers of Kolkata approached me, it felt natural. My mother is from Kolkata, my father was a cricketer, so the city and the sport both feel personal. Cricket begins at home -- everyone starts with gully cricket -- and tennis-ball cricket is one of the best ways to learn. This league will help discover young talent, and Kolkata brings its own charm and attitude to it... a real *'Shakkti Kka Swag'."

Tiigers of Kolkata also completed their mandatory Under-19 signings -- Ankit Yadav and Himanshu Patil -- in line with ISPL's commitment to nurturing emerging talent, according to the release. The franchise continues its Season 1 philosophy of giving young, street-bred cricketers a pathway into professional sport.

The Indian Street Premier League is a T10 tennis-ball tournament designed to elevate gully and grassroots talent. For Tiigers of Kolkata, the league aligns seamlessly with their fast, fearless, and community-rooted approach, backed by owners who share deep personal and cultural ties to both cricket and the city they proudly represent.

Tiigers of Kolkata's Season 3 Picks (So Far)

* Saif Ali (Batsman) - Rs 23.65 lakh

* Saroj Paramanik (All-Rounder) - Rs 20.60 lakh

* Rajat Mundhe (Batsman) - Rs 15.05 lakh

* Bhavesh Pawar (All-Rounder) - Retained pre-auction for Rs 11.05 lakh

* Krishna Gawli (Batsman) - Rs 8.5 lakh

* Mahesh Nangude (Batsman) - Rs 7.5 lakh

* Vivek Shelar (Bowler) - Rs 7 lakh

* Pavan Kene (Batsman) -Rs 6.5 lakh

* Ankit Yadav (Bowler, U19) - Rs 6.5 lakh

* Karan More (Batsman) - Rs 5.75 lakh

* Vivek Mohanan (All-Rounder) - Rs 4.40 lakh

* Shivam Kumar (Bowler) - RTM used to retain him for Rs 3.8 lakh

* Himanshu Patil (All-Rounder, U19) - Rs 3.6 lakh

* Firdos Alam (Bowler) - Rs 3 lakh

* Prabjot Singh (Batsman) - Rs 3 lakh

* Kiran Pawar (Batsman) - Rs 3 lakh

* Arish Khan (batsman) - Rs 3 lakh. (ANI)

