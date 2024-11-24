Gangtok, Nov 24 (PTI) NorthEast United FC pipped Gangtok Himalayan 4-3 in the penalty shootout to win the 40th edition of the All India Governor's Gold Cup international football tournament here on Sunday.

Making their first appearance in the competition, NorthEast United proved to be the better side in the summit clash as they clinched a thrilling win in the tournament which was organised after a gap of five years.

Also Read | David Warner Goes Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction, Ex-IPL Winning Captain With Base Price of INR 2 Crore Finds No Takers; Jake Fraser-McGurk Sold to DC.

The contest was tied 0-0 in the regulation period at the Paljor Stadium.

Gangtok Himalayan ended as the runner-up once again in the competition, having done so in the 2019 edition when they had lost to Mohamadan Sporting Club.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by KKR at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Earlier in the day, the venue also hosted an exhibition match between the Chief Minister's XI and Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) XI, which the latter won 4-3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)