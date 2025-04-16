Google Veo 2 is now available in Google AI Studio, allowing users to create high-quality videos from text prompts. Google Veo 2 is rolled out to the Gemini Advanced users who can create 8-second high-resolution videos from a text prompt in the Gemini App. The Gemini Advanced users can also use image prompts to create AI-generated videos. Along with this announcement, the company confirmed rolling out Google Whisk Animate to Google One AI Premium subscribers. It also allows the users to access Veo 2 and turn the Whisk-generated images into videos. Grok Studio Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches 1st Version of Grok Studio To Help Users Generate and Edit Documents, Reports and More.

Google Released Veo 2 Video Model to Gemini Advanced Users

Veo 2 is now available in Google AI Studio and in the Gemini API. Integrate powerful video generation into your workflow and create stunning videos from text and image prompts. See how: https://t.co/jDff8aOTkS pic.twitter.com/h6B9oCYJFF — Google AI Developers (@googleaidevs) April 15, 2025

Google Whisk Animated Rolled Out to Google One AI Premium Users

Whisk Animate is now available globally to Google One AI premium subscribers! With Veo 2, turn your Whisk-generated images into vivid eight-second animated clips - perfect for reimagining your images in different styles or bringing new ideas to life. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/j7GZ3rZ7sh — Google Labs (@GoogleLabs) April 15, 2025

