Beroun (Czech Republic), Aug 29 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik carded a two-under 70 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open while compatriot Diksha Dagar had one more hole to go when play was suspended due to lightning threat on the opening day here.

Tvesa, who had dropped a late bogey on 16th hole, was Tied-24th and Diksha was Tied-37th and has still to play the Par-5 18th.

The 19-year-old from Jhajjar was one-under through 17 after being four-under through the first eight holes at the Beroun Golf Club.

As the Ladies European Tour returned to mainland Europe there was a spate low scores on the international leaderboard and leading them after the first day was Emily Kristine Pedersen, who fired a 'career-low' first round of nine-under 63.

Pedersen, whose only win came in 2015 at the Hero Women's Indian Open, leads by two strokes over England's Cloe Frankish, Belgium's Manon De Roey, who made a spectacular albatross on the 7th hole, and Germany's Leonie Harm.

Five other players tied at six-under-par. The top ten is occupied by nine different nationalities.

Tvesa, who made her Major debut last week, had a fine start with a birdie on Par-3 fourth and an eagle on Par-5 seventh. She played steady till she dropped her only shot of the day on Par-4 16th. She closed with two pars.

Diksha had even better start with an eagle on Par-5 second followed by back-to-back birdies on sixth and seventh to go four-under. But there were no more birdies and she dropped shots on ninth, 13th and 15th.

Starting from 10th, Pedersen made a birdie and a bogey in her first four holes before catching fire on her sixth hole (15th of the course), making an eagle courtesy of a hybrid to three feet, to move to red numbers.

Further birdies on 16th and 17th saw her turn in 32 before coming home in a bogey-free 31, to post the clubhouse lead.

The 25-year-old Pedersen is fresh off a T11 finish at the AIG Women's Open and a runner-up finish at the Ladies Scottish Open.

Close behind in Tied-second is De Roey, who recorded the first albatross of the year as well as four birdies and an eagle in her 65.

