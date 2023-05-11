Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11: With just 14 days to go for the third edition of the Khelo India University Games Uttar Pradesh 2022, preparations in Uttar Pradesh have reached final stages. A grand opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the Babu Banarasi Das (BBD) University in Lucknow on May 25 in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and officials. Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh Navneet Sehgal inspected the opening ceremony venue and instructed the concerned officials and agencies involved to complete all the preparations by May 15. Sehgal on Wednesday also visited Varanasi, the venue of the closing ceremony to take stock of the ongoing preparations. Wrestlers Protest: Minor Grappler Records Her Statement Before Magistrate.

He said, "Khelo India University Games to be held in Uttar Pradesh will be the grandest event of the Khelo India Games edition so far. Entire India will play in UP and the whole world will watch. There will be cultural events that will also take place during the inauguration ceremony. The entire BBD will be seen in the colours of Khelo India University. There will be the branding of games everywhere."

At the Babu Banarasi Das University, hostels have been prepared for 800 women and 400 men. For the convenience of the players, a control room will be made in BBD and its number will be pasted in all the rooms of the hostel, so that the players can call it at any time and get information. From drinking water arrangements to parking spaces for visitors, everything will be properly organised. There will be proper arrangements for the security of the players.

Torch Rally and Jeetu, the mascot a big hit.

Over the course of May, the Uttar Pradesh Sports Department is organising Torch Rally which was flagged off by Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 5th. The torch along with the mascot Jeetu has already travelled to Rampur, Agra, Mathura, Hardoi, Mainpuri and Firozabad. In the coming days, it will travel to Varanasi, Ghazipur, Jaunpur and Prayagrag among other cities. Jeetu is proving to be a big hit among the kids and youth as he continues to encourage them to play more sports. Cultural, artistic and educational activities that included musical and sports demonstrations, a fun run and teachings are being organised alongside the torch rally across districts. Wrestlers Protest: Grapplers Organise Candle March in Dissent Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Spreading the word with the help of athletes

To inspire and encourage more people to support the KIUGUP 2022 and the athletes, the Department of Sports, Uttar Pradesh has sought the help of several Olympians and sporting icons from not just the state but all over India ranging from Lalit Upadhyay, cricketer Suresh Raina to former Rugby player and actor Rahul Bose.

