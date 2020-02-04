Sr Selection Committee Chairman MSK Prasad Congratulates

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Indian cricket board's senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad congratulated the national U-19 team for their comprehensive win against Pakistan making it to their seventh junior World Cup final.

India beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-final with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a hundred. They will now meet the winners of the second semi-final between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

"Many many congratulations to India U-19 team for having successfully reached the finals with a thumping victories in quarters & semifinal's. I wish the young bunch all the success in finals and defend the Cup," Prasad said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)