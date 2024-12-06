Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): In a bid to enhance user control and transparency, Google has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier for users to view search results without personalization.

This option, which can sometimes be found at the bottom of the search results page, allows users to explore the web without the influence of personalized search algorithms, confirmed The Verge.

According to a recent report obtained by The Verge, users can now simply scroll down to the bottom of their search results and click on the link labelled "Try without personalization."

Once clicked, Google will load a fresh page that delivers results without the influence of the user's search history, preferences, or past interactions.

However, not all users may see this link in every search. For some, the search results page may display a message indicating that "Results are not personalized," depending on the user's settings or search behaviour.

As per The Verge, Google spokesperson, Ned Adriance, shared a statement on the update, emphasizing its benefits for users, "This change makes it easier for people to get an accurate understanding of whether their results have been personalized, while also providing them with the opportunity to explore non-personalized results."

He continued, "We also make it easy for people to adjust their personalization settings at any time."

In earlier iterations, users could access unpersonalized results by adding a special parameter ("&pws=0") to the end of a search URL or by adjusting settings in their Google account.

This new option, however, makes the process much more user-friendly by providing an accessible and clear option directly on the results page.

It's important to note that the "Try without personalization" link offers a temporary option.

As per The Verge, if users choose to explore non-personalized results, their settings remain unchanged. This means they can continue to enjoy personalized results on future searches unless they decide to adjust their personalization preferences within their account settings. (ANI)

