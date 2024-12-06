Elon Musk's X is expected to roll out analytics detailing the followers soon. This new feature would allow the users to gain insights into their followers, likely through bar (lines), giving an overview of the increase during a particular time frame. Besides, the platform is also working on a new feature called "Suggested Videos", which would let the users see videos based on their interests, likes and preferences in the sidebar of X. Elon Musk’s xAI Company Raises USD 6 Billion With Aim To Expand Its Supercomputer To Incorporate at Least 1 Million GPUs.

X To Launch Analytics Detailing Followers Soon

NEWS: X to soon launch analytics detailing your followers over time! https://t.co/Pa05aLGtuh — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 5, 2024

X Working on 'Suggested Videos', Likely to Launch Soon

BREAKING: X is working on the "Suggested Videos" section in the sidebar! It looks like X is paying more attention to the videos! pic.twitter.com/8iay3fNVP2 — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)