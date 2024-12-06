OnePlus has launched a solution for the long-running issue of Green Line on its smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker has announced the "Green Line Worry-Free Solution," which offers a lifetime warranty against Green Line-related problems. This announcement could relieve some customers, as many could not get proper answers, replacements, or refunds. The Green Line Worry-Free Solution may be applicable to all the company's devices. TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 Launched in India; Check Specifications, Features and Prices,

OnePlus Launched Green Line Worry-Free Solution

