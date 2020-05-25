Tech News | Samsung Gets Approval from South Korea to Use ECG Feature on Galaxy Watch Active 2

New York [US], May 25 (ANI): South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has granted approval to Samsung to use the Electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for measuring heart rhythms on the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The company has also received clearance to conduct blood pressure measurements using the Health Monitor app, Engadget reported.

After the availability of the feature, users can launch the Samsung Health Monitor app and put their finger on the button for long enough to get a one-lead ECG reading.

The company said that the Samsung Health Monitor app will be available on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 within the third quarter and will progressively expand to upcoming Galaxy Watch devices. (ANI)

