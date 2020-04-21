Telangana: 56 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Today, State Tally Rises to 928

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 21: The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed 900 with as many as 56 more people testing positive on Tuesday. According to a bulletin by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday, the total number of cases rose to 928. No death was reported and thus toll remained at 23.

Eight patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered persons to 194. The number of active cases stands at 711. In a departure from the recent trend, Greater Hyderabad reported fewer cases than districts. Suryapet topped Tuesday's list with 26 cases. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits saw 19 new cases. Tamil Nadu: One More Coronavirus Death Reported, Toll Rises to 18 in State.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked senior officials to visit the districts to assess implementation of the government decisions to prevent spread of coronavirus. Rao also reviewd the COVID-19 situation and implementation lockdown.