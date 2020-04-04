Turkey's Erdogan Issues Confinement Order for Under-20s

World. (File Image)

Istanbul, Apr 3 (AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday issued a mandatory confinement order for everyone aged under 20 starting from midnight, as part of tougher measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Turkey.

In a television address, Erdogan also announced that vehicles would no longer be able to leave or enter 31 towns and cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, for 15 days.

People aged over 65 or those with chronic medical conditions are already subject to obligatory confinement in Turkey. (AFP)

