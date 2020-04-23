Varun Dhawan Invites His Fans for Virtual Birthday Celebration

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown.The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, "Who says, I'm alone. Who says you're alone! Coming Live to celebrate my birthday with you guys. 4 pm on 24 April 2020."The 'Main Tera Hero' star announced, on the invitation that he will be hosting the party over Instagram Live. In the invitation poster, Varun is seen sporting a suit with a white t-shirt and matching shoes.Meanwhile, the actor has been practising social distancing amid the government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus, Varun also committed to providing meals for the poor, and for the medical staffs at the hospital.Dhawan was one of the earliest from the Bollywood industry to pledge in his contribution of Rs 30 lakh to PM CARES Fund. (ANI)

