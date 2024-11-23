Peshawar, Nov 23 (PTI) At least three terrorists have been killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military media wing said on Friday.

Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Bara area of Khyber district when security forces engaged the militants, a statement said.

In another incident, the movement of militant groups trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was picked up by security forces in the South Waziristan district.

"Our troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate," the statement said, adding that one terrorist was killed during the operation.

The statement said three terrorists were injured in the incident.

Pakistan has been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective management on their side of the border.

The interim government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

