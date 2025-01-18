Athens, Jan 17 (AP) Greek lawyers' associations on Friday announced a two-day nationwide strike next week to protest a new bill aimed at combating gender-based violence, arguing that the proposal violates constitutional principles, including the presumption of innocence.

A coordinating committee of Greece's bar associations called for the January 23-24 protest, citing serious concerns about the bill's legal implications and expressing disappointment over their exclusion from the law's drafting process.

The proposal, submitted to parliament this week, targets forms of abuse not currently addressed in existing legislation, including revenge porn, cyberstalking, and workplace sexual harassment.

The bill introduces stricter penalties, such as imprisonment without suspension for repeat offenders, and enhances protections for victims. These include measures to shield minors from online harassment and provisions for electronic monitoring and other restrictive measures for perpetrators.

The reforms come amid growing awareness of domestic violence in Greece and follow a government initiative launched last year to establish a national shelter network. Police and volunteer organisations have reported a sharp rise in domestic violence allegations since 2020, attributed in part to increased public awareness of available support services.

While the Greek legal associations expressed support for the government's effort to address domestic violence, they criticised the draft legislation as poorly constructed.

“The core provisions of the draft law violate the presumption of innocence, the separation of powers, and the principle of proportionality,” the coordinating committee stated.

The shelter programme was implemented following a high-profile incident last year when a 28-year-old woman was fatally stabbed outside a police station while seeking protection from her ex-boyfriend.

The Greek bill seeks to align national law with a 2024 European Union directive, which establishes comprehensive measures to prevent and combat violence against women and domestic violence across member states.

The EU directive requires member states to criminalise specific acts, such as forced marriages and cyberstalking, while ensuring robust protection and support services for victims. Member states are obligated to incorporate the provisions into their national legislation by mid-2027. (AP)

